Watch: Coca-Cola is winning hearts with its new ad (by using a gender-neutral pronoun)
‘There’s a coke for he, and she, and her, and me, and them.’
The Super Bowl is arguably the biggest event of the year when it comes to advertising. Coca-Cola chose the right occasion for a new, inclusive advertisement (video above).
Besides a focus on the LGBTQ community, the first line struck a chord with people: “There’s a coke for he, and she, and her, and me, and them.” For the word “them” was not used to “other” anyone, but as a singular pronoun for an individual without caring for their gender.
With “they” and “them” increasingly coming into use to signal a post-binary gender paradigm, so that gender-fluid people can be included, it was a smart move even by marketing standards. (Especially when the competition is talking of making potato chips for women.)
No wonder people are responding.