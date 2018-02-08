Play

The Super Bowl is arguably the biggest event of the year when it comes to advertising. Coca-Cola chose the right occasion for a new, inclusive advertisement (video above).

Besides a focus on the LGBTQ community, the first line struck a chord with people: “There’s a coke for he, and she, and her, and me, and them.” For the word “them” was not used to “other” anyone, but as a singular pronoun for an individual without caring for their gender.

With “they” and “them” increasingly coming into use to signal a post-binary gender paradigm, so that gender-fluid people can be included, it was a smart move even by marketing standards. (Especially when the competition is talking of making potato chips for women.)

No wonder people are responding.

It matters when an iconic brand like @CocaCola includes non-binary people who use they/them/theirs pronouns. We need all young people to know that their gender identity is respected and valid. ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜 https://t.co/BUrlItr7Js — Amit Paley (@amitpaley) February 5, 2018

COCA-COLA USED ‘THEM’ AS A SINGULAR PRONOUN DURING THE BIG SPORTS BALL GAME https://t.co/4qsuux14dD — Jackson Bird (@jackisnotabird) February 5, 2018

I actually yelled. Like I fell off my chair screaming when that happened and my family thought I had lost it. I was so happy ahh — jack🏳️‍🌈 (@TrashyTransBoy7) February 5, 2018

My mom and I are 😭 pic.twitter.com/tc8okbp3qP — Parker (@sleepinganemone) February 5, 2018