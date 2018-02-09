“my aunt read online that a golden retriever’s mouth is so gentle they can hold an egg in their mouth without cracking it so she tried it on her dog and well” pic.twitter.com/a6WW1caH8P — unicorn (@tbhjustunicorn) February 8, 2018

The internet is always filled with bizarre new challenges but one of the latest fads on social media is a little more endearing.

When Carrie and Steven DuComb learned that golden retrievers supposedly have jaws soft enough to “hold an egg in their mouth without cracking”, they put their dog, Sookie, to the test. They placed a raw egg in her mouth and observed that it was in fact, a true statement.

As their video of the manoeuvre (above) went viral, other dog owners obviously had to do the same. But unlike Sookie, most other dogs, of all breeds, couldn’t care less about the newest trend on the internet and just wanted to play instead. Watch (below) how some dogs responded to the raw egg challenge.

He may not be a golden retriever but he’s a gentle giant. Ran away with the egg, thankfully got it back from him whole!😂😂😂#greatdanechaos pic.twitter.com/pGMy0zSu6M — Syd (@SydnieEllis) February 8, 2018

Here’s my 8 month old Boston terrier Watson doing the golden retriever egg challenge 🥚😂 pic.twitter.com/kiCZdWiIk5 — Curtis Lepore (@curtislepore) February 6, 2018

My Dalmatian pup tries the golden retriever egg challenge 🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/0IAiQV688c — gio (@hennypapi) February 7, 2018