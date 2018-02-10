This video is testimony to the sense of humour that made Will Smith the famous actor and celebrity he is today. And it has also won him accolades as a great parent (and internet troll).

After his 19-year-old son Jaden Smith surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify for his debut album Syre, his dad took to Instagram to congratulate him. He wrote, “It is a delicious gift to a parent to admire his children. Keep Doin’ You!” Along with the congratulatory message, he posted a video in which he made a parody of Jaden’s music video for Icon.

Of courae. What better way can there be to congratulate your son than to parody his video with a “dad” remake? And Smith did it with accuracy, too, wearing a chain, denim jacket and fake grills just like Jaden, along with a similar hairdo. However, he didn’t forget to add the dad element.

Like everybody else on the internet, Jaden loved the video, too, and commented, “Dad this is the funniest thing I’ve ever seen in my life you’re the best father anyone could ask for thank you for allowing me to express myself even when I take it too far sometimes I love you more than you will ever know because you taught me how to love.”

You can watch the original video below for comparison.