TV show host John Oliver doesn’t appear to hold the British royal family or monarchy in high regard. As American actor Meghan Markle gets ready to marry Prince Harry, Oliver thinks she should quit while she can.

“I would not blame her if she pulled out of this at the last minute,” he told TV show host Stephen Colbert on an episode of The Late Show. “I don’t think you need to have just seen the pilot episode of The Crown to get a basic sense that she might be marrying into a family that could cause some emotional complications.”

Colbert tried to offer a counterpoint, arguing that the younger generation in the family is different and well-adjusted. Oliver’s response? “I mean, they’re an emotionally stunted group of fundamentally flawed people doing a very silly pseudo-job,” he said. “That’s what she’s marrying into. So I hope she likes it. It’s going to be weird for her.”