Play

Is casual sex losing its charm, or is Moira Rajpal swimming against the tide? In the video above the stand-up poet decries with colourful language and vivid images the entire notion of the “hook-up” as it is known among young – and some not young anymore – today.

Rajpal questions what she considers the “herd mentality” and says she’s “left feeling sorry” for a generation that’s forgotten how powerful the narrative of love can be.

As an idea it may not be profound, but in the form of performance poetry, it acquires a certain force of its own. If only to draw attention to what Rajpal is expressing her unhappiness about.