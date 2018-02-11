Watch: A young poet questions ‘the hookup culture’ in a taut performance
‘...A collective libido no one seems to be able to tame.’
Is casual sex losing its charm, or is Moira Rajpal swimming against the tide? In the video above the stand-up poet decries with colourful language and vivid images the entire notion of the “hook-up” as it is known among young – and some not young anymore – today.
Rajpal questions what she considers the “herd mentality” and says she’s “left feeling sorry” for a generation that’s forgotten how powerful the narrative of love can be.
As an idea it may not be profound, but in the form of performance poetry, it acquires a certain force of its own. If only to draw attention to what Rajpal is expressing her unhappiness about.