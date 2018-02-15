Driver spots a man standing on the side of the road without a coat on, so she quickly runs to a store and buys him a brand-new coat. "Thank you. Oh my God." https://t.co/B4nJP79GjL pic.twitter.com/ksw7wzsHBz — ABC News (@ABC) December 19, 2017

A woman saw a man in need and lent a helping hand. In 2018, even a simple act of kindness such as this becomes a talking point.

Seeing a man on the streets walking around in freezing temperatures without wearing anything warm on the streets of Waterbury, Connecticut, USA, Cristina Calvo stepped out of her car to help. In the video above, shot from inside a car, she is seen giving a man a brand new coat which she just bought for him.

She walks up to him and helps him put it on. Overwhelmed and touched, he thanks her warmly. “Drive safe,” he tells her. In a world full of violence and hatred, we can’t stop watching this.