Watch: Mumbai Police celebrated Valentine’s Day too with this video montage for Mumbai
‘Our love for Mumbai will always be endless like the sea.’
It wasn’t just couples – Mumbai Police, too, channelled its inner romantic by expressing love on Valentine’s Day, in the form of an entire video montage (above). A heartfelt ode to its lover, the video is directed at Mumbai and Mumbaikars.
“Words will never be enough to express our love and gratitude for this city and its people,” the city police tweeted in an “awww!” moment. Moreover, they declared, “Our love for Mumbai will always be endless like the sea.”
Judging from social media reactions, it appeared the feeling was mutual: