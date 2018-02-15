Words will never be enough to express our love and gratitude for this city and its people #MumbaiMemories #ValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/8bBjgGEkfQ — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) February 14, 2018

It wasn’t just couples – Mumbai Police, too, channelled its inner romantic by expressing love on Valentine’s Day, in the form of an entire video montage (above). A heartfelt ode to its lover, the video is directed at Mumbai and Mumbaikars.

“Words will never be enough to express our love and gratitude for this city and its people,” the city police tweeted in an “awww!” moment. Moreover, they declared, “Our love for Mumbai will always be endless like the sea.”

Judging from social media reactions, it appeared the feeling was mutual:

We also believe in you .... It's the MUMBAI police who are the real heroes for MUMBAI city... I salute you too — Rishabh (@imrishabh003) February 14, 2018

You have no idea what it means to us! It’s something else! But thank you to making it everything but more safer for us! To be free when we come out of a club at dawn or at 4am! When I see a guy in khakhi it’s a relief! So thank you @MumbaiPolice @ThaneCityPolice — Vishal (@vishalmarshall) February 14, 2018

Happy Valentine Day for everything you do to Keep My Mumbai smiling #DirectDilSe #ValentineDay @MumbaiPolice — chetan shah (@chetanshahrare) February 14, 2018

Salute to Mumbai police for everything.



Sorry we haven't done enough for you.



Still your love for Mumbai remains unwavered. — Name cannot be blank (@bluntonomics) February 14, 2018