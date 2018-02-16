‘Oh hi, my name rhymes with stupid’: Watch this three-year-old girl’s rant about Valentine’s Day
‘Love is in the air. It’s just adding to the pollution.’
No matter how you feel about Valentine’s Day, whether you think it’s the day to profess your love, or a manufactured capitalist holiday, this (very young) girl’s sassy rant about the day of romance can’t be ignored.
Three-year-old Mila, who’s already a YouTube star for her precocious rants, considers Valentine’s Day the “single saddest” holiday because “love is in the air... and it’s just adding to the pollution.” An important takeaway: “Netflix is only $7 a month. That’s a commitment I can make.”
