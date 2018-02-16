Play

No matter how you feel about Valentine’s Day, whether you think it’s the day to profess your love, or a manufactured capitalist holiday, this (very young) girl’s sassy rant about the day of romance can’t be ignored.

Three-year-old Mila, who’s already a YouTube star for her precocious rants, considers Valentine’s Day the “single saddest” holiday because “love is in the air... and it’s just adding to the pollution.” An important takeaway: “Netflix is only $7 a month. That’s a commitment I can make.”

