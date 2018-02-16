Play

Bollywood and TV actor Alok Nath might still be famous for his sanskaari (traditional and morally virtuous) memes. But Nath reminded us of his acting skills in this advertisement (video above) for an adult diaper brand.

Nath plays the 68-year-old Vijaylal Thakur, who nervously reads out his poem on an open mic platform. A clever script that references most of the preoccupations of millennials and their successors, the lines gain poignancy through Nath’s consummate performance.

If the objective of the advertisement is to get young people to listen to the elderly, Nath certainly does the job for the brand.