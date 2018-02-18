Play

Rapper, musician, and now one of the most generous people ever, Drake just released his latest song and music video titled God’s Plan. That’s not the story, though. The real story is that he gave away the million-dollar budget for the video to people in need.

The Canadian rapper is seen in the video handing over wads of cash to struggling families, giving scholarships to children, and cheques to women’s shelters in Miami. He even picked up the bill for people shopping at a grocery store. The opening message in the video states, “The budget for this video was $996,631.90. We gave it all away. Don’t tell the label”.

On Instagram Drake posted a picture saying, “The most important thing I have ever done in my career”.