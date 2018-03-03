Play

Days away from Hollywood’s biggest night, aka the Oscars, Harvey Weinstein is still at large. And not just figuratively. A statue of the film producer has recently been unveiled near the venue where the Academy Awards ceremony will be held.

The Los Angeles-based street artist who goes by the moniker of Plastic Jesus is the mastermind behind the statue that he calls “casting couch” – a life-size version of Weinstein sitting on a gold couch, wearing a bathrobe and holding an Oscar.

In the video above, the artist says that he made this piece “interactive”, unlike his previous pieces. The idea is for people to walk up to the statue, pose next to it, and post the photograph on social media.

On his Facebook page, Plastic Jesus has written: “...hopefully now in the light of recent allegations, against many leading figures in Hollywood the industry will clean up its act”.