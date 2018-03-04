Play

At first it looks like an empty room, but, of course, it is in fact a fully furnished house.

Leonardo di Chiara an Italian architect and engineer, built this mobile house inspired by minimalism and the Swiss Army Knife, so that everything – the bed, the kitchen table, the desk – can be pulled out of the walls when required and folded right back in when done.

So, a shelf opens out into a bed, another into drawers and a table. Half the wall folds back to reveal a window. And the shower and toilet aren’t missed out either. Here, for instance, is how the bed works.

Play

Here is a detailed view of the tiny house.