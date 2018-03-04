Watch: An Italian architect built this fully equipped tiny house that folds out like a Swiss knife
Leonardo Di Chiara made his own design and got different companies to help him build the different components.
At first it looks like an empty room, but, of course, it is in fact a fully furnished house.
Leonardo di Chiara an Italian architect and engineer, built this mobile house inspired by minimalism and the Swiss Army Knife, so that everything – the bed, the kitchen table, the desk – can be pulled out of the walls when required and folded right back in when done.
So, a shelf opens out into a bed, another into drawers and a table. Half the wall folds back to reveal a window. And the shower and toilet aren’t missed out either. Here, for instance, is how the bed works.
Here is a detailed view of the tiny house.