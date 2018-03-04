Play

Having a TV personality as a country’s prime minister hardly sounds preposterous in the post-Trump era. (Hello, Oprah!)

So, though talk show host John Oliver meant it as a joke, his candidature for Italy’s elections, scheduled for Sunday, March 4 could well have been serious. And as he ripped into the campaigns of the current candidates, Oliver’s critical analysis presented Italy’s current political climate as a dire one.

After consulting legal experts and studying the Italian electoral system, Oliver noted that the country’s Constitution does not specifically exclude a non-politician, or even a non-citizen, from running in the elections. So he came up with a rather suitable and absurdly unique solution – he will run for Italy’s prime minister. And, asserted Oliver, he is far from being Italy’s worst option.