Play

“Are you serious? Cardboard? That’s the stupidest thing I’ve ever heard,” says a man in the video above. He’s talking about Nintendo’s newest offering, the Nintendo Labo, which lets people make do-it-yourself cardboard creations with the Nintendo Switch (video at the bottom)

He hasn’t, however, heard of “Nintendoe (sic) Paper” yet, the next logical step in the evolution of the gaming company. Of course that doesn’t exist yet, but a YouTube comedian envisioned what the future of Nintendo(e) looks like with a hilarious parody advertisement (video above).

According to Ryan Higa, the future is paper. “We’re headed in the right direction – backwards,” he says in the video, portraying himself as a passionate company spokesperson. “People don’t want advanced technology anymore. They’re sick of all these newer, smarter, more advanced products... People don’t want better, they want to go backwards. That’s why the Nintendo Paper is perfect for this generation.”

Watch till the end.