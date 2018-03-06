Turbulent, terrifying, fiery – those are the first words that pop into our heads when we think of hot lava flowing out of an erupting volcano. But the video above could change our minds.

Aerial footage captured by Hawaii News Now of the colourful, glowing red magma from Mount Kilauea, the most active volcano on earth, shows off its best side. Rather than being menacing, the flow is soothing and almost beautiful.

In the process the video also shows a part of Hawaii that isn’t all about palm trees, beaches and coconuts.

Volcanoes in Hawaii, especially Mount Kilauea, attract many enthusiasts who trek to the dry lava fields in Big Island for a glimpse. The video below shows some of what they see.