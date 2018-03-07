Play

A new robot has the ability to effortlessly walk on the ocean floor. The video from National Geographic reveals just how this “robo-dog” does it. The footage in the video was captured by the robot as it walked along the sea floor.

A dog might not be the most obvious model for a robot that can do what this one does. But, for some reason, it does like a canine. And as National Geographic explorer Marcello Calisti explains, a robot that can walk across the ocean floor might change aquatic research in many ways. No need to send human dives anymore.

In the past, robotic drones used underwater have been equipped with the ability to “swim” rather than “walk”. The new robot may prove useful for many deep sea tasks, including counting sea organisms and bringing back samples.