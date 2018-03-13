Play

It’s not all been grim picketing and sloganeering at the strike by teachers at the UK’s Cambridge University. The academics, who have joined the Universities and Colleges Union, the UK’s largest higher education union, protesting against sizeable pension cuts, broke out in a funky dance routine to get their message across.

The video above shows off their moves, which included dabbing, cartwheels and even the funky chicken, interspersed with images and clips from the strike and protests on the streets of Cambridge.

Over 800 staff members from Cambridge University were estimated to have participated in the strikes, which will be resumed in the Easter term if no consensus is arrived at.