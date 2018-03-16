Around the Web

Videos: How thousands of US students marched out of classrooms to demand action against gun violence

They’ve had enough. Will America’s lawmakers listen now?

by 
Play

Hundreds of teenagers crouched under desks and ran for their lives from the classrooms of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on February 14. Seventeen students and staff lost their lives in the mass shooting.

On Wednesday morning, the survivors, joined by tens of thousands of students across the US in their respective schools, walked out of their classrooms to demand that action be taken against gun violence. The mass protest, called the National Student Walkout, was held at 10 am in each time zone for 17 minutes, one minute for each of the Parkland shooting victims.

“We refuse to learn in fear. We reject turning our schools into prisons. We will accept nothing less than comprehensive gun control,” said Matthew Post, a student of Sherwood High School in Maryland, in a passionate speech in the video above. “Their right to own an assault rifle does not outweigh our right to live...The adults have failed us. This is in our hands now, and if any elected official gets in our way, we will vote them out.”

Elisabeth Downing, a senior at Terre Haute North Vigo High School in Indiana told NBC, “No matter what you decide the action to be, we just want action. We’re tired of thoughts and prayers, and we’re ready to finally do something.”

Play

The students marched to highlight the government’s inaction against gun violence, and demanded three key actions from Congress: ban assault weapons, demand universal background checks before gun sales, and pass a gun violence restraining order law that will allow courts to disarm people who display warning signs of violent behaviour.

“We have grown up watching more tragedies occur and continuously asking: Why?” said Kaylee Tyner, a 16-year-old junior at Columbine High School outside Denver, where 13 people were killed in 1999. “Why does this keep happening?” she told The New York Times.

Not every school or its authorities gave a green light to the march. Some threatened disciplinary action for defaulters. Students, however, persisted. In a school in Atlanta, where students weren’t allowed to leave the building, they “took a knee” in the hallway to pay their respects. At another school in California, students broke through the locked gate.

The marches varied in size, too. In some parts of the country, thousands of students joined forces for the cause. In several schools, however, teachers, parents, staff and even politicians like Bernie Sanders (video below) and the media joined the students in demanding action against gun violence and the NRA.

According to NBC, an estimated 185,000 people in 50 states were expected to join the walkout, with around 3,100 schools planning to participate. But then, there were also solo protestors like Justin Blackman and Rosa Rodriguez (videos below), who were alone in walking out of their respective schools.

Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, who was among a handful of Democratic lawmakers to greet student speakers, told MSNBC, “The NRA has held Congress hostage for so many years now. These young people are here to set us free.”

Two more nationwide protests are set to take place on March 24 and on April 20, the anniversary of the Columbine shooting.

The National Rifle Association, which was one of the the primary targets of the walkout, apart from Congress, posted its response on Twitter shortly after the walkouts began. However, they accompanied the tweet with a pro-gun video (below) and followed it up with another tweet, more to their fashion, saying “I’ll control my own guns, thank you.”

The walkout was marked with eloquent, passionate speeches, demonstrations, intriguing placards ,and even a poem from the country’s youth.

Play
Play
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

When did we start parenting our parents?

As our parents grow older, our ‘adulting’ skills are tested like never before.

From answering every homework question to killing every monster under the bed, from soothing every wound with care to crushing anxiety by just the sound of their voice - parents understandably seemed like invincible, know-it-all superheroes all our childhood. It’s no wonder then that reality hits all of a sudden, the first time a parent falls and suffers a slip disc, or wears a thick pair of spectacles to read a restaurant menu - our parents are growing old, and older. It’s a slow process as our parents turn from superheroes to...human.

And just as slow to evolve are the dynamics of our relationship with them. Once upon a time, a peck on the cheek was a frequent ritual. As were handmade birthday cards every year from the artistically inclined, or declaring parents as ‘My Hero’ in school essays. Every parent-child duo could boast of an affectionate ritual - movie nights, cooking Sundays, reading favourite books together etc. The changed dynamic is indeed the most visible in the way we express our affection.

The affection is now expressed in more mature, more subtle ways - ways that mimics that of our own parents’ a lot. When did we start parenting our parents? Was it the first time we offered to foot the electricity bill, or drove them to the doctor, or dragged them along on a much-needed morning walk? Little did we know those innocent acts were but a start of a gradual role reversal.

In adulthood, children’s affection for their parents takes on a sense of responsibility. It includes everything from teaching them how to use smartphones effectively and contributing to family finances to tracking doctor’s appointments and ensuring medicine compliance. Worry and concern, though evidence of love, tend to largely replace old-fashioned patterns of affection between parents and children as the latter grow up.

It’s something that can be easily rectified, though. Start at the simplest - the old-fashioned peck on the cheek. When was the last time you gave your mom or dad a peck on the cheek like a spontaneous five-year-old - for no reason at all? Young parents can take their own children’s behaviour available as inspiration.

As young parents come to understand the responsibilities associated with caring for their parents, they also come to realise that they wouldn’t want their children to go through the same challenges. Creating a safe and secure environment for your family can help you strike a balance between the loving child in you and the caring, responsible adult that you are. A good life insurance plan can help families deal with unforeseen health crises by providing protection against financial loss. Having assurance of a measure of financial security for family can help ease financial tensions considerably, leaving you to focus on being a caring, affectionate child. Moreover,you can eliminate some of the worry for your children when they grow up – as the video below shows.

Play

To learn more about life insurance plans available for your family, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of SBI Life and not by the Scroll editorial team.