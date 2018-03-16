Videos: How thousands of US students marched out of classrooms to demand action against gun violence

Play

Hundreds of teenagers crouched under desks and ran for their lives from the classrooms of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on February 14. Seventeen students and staff lost their lives in the mass shooting.

On Wednesday morning, the survivors, joined by tens of thousands of students across the US in their respective schools, walked out of their classrooms to demand that action be taken against gun violence. The mass protest, called the National Student Walkout, was held at 10 am in each time zone for 17 minutes, one minute for each of the Parkland shooting victims.

“We refuse to learn in fear. We reject turning our schools into prisons. We will accept nothing less than comprehensive gun control,” said Matthew Post, a student of Sherwood High School in Maryland, in a passionate speech in the video above. “Their right to own an assault rifle does not outweigh our right to live...The adults have failed us. This is in our hands now, and if any elected official gets in our way, we will vote them out.”

Elisabeth Downing, a senior at Terre Haute North Vigo High School in Indiana told NBC, “No matter what you decide the action to be, we just want action. We’re tired of thoughts and prayers, and we’re ready to finally do something.”

Students at Granada Hills Charter High School walked out and spelled "#ENOUGH" on the football field as part of National Walkout Day. Students across the country are walking out to protest gun violence. #NOMOREGUN pic.twitter.com/NT67Ur7lK6 — Rosabran-in-the-mix (@rosabran) March 14, 2018

The students marched to highlight the government’s inaction against gun violence, and demanded three key actions from Congress: ban assault weapons, demand universal background checks before gun sales, and pass a gun violence restraining order law that will allow courts to disarm people who display warning signs of violent behaviour.

“We have grown up watching more tragedies occur and continuously asking: Why?” said Kaylee Tyner, a 16-year-old junior at Columbine High School outside Denver, where 13 people were killed in 1999. “Why does this keep happening?” she told The New York Times.

Not every school or its authorities gave a green light to the march. Some threatened disciplinary action for defaulters. Students, however, persisted. In a school in Atlanta, where students weren’t allowed to leave the building, they “took a knee” in the hallway to pay their respects. At another school in California, students broke through the locked gate.

The youth shall not be moved. To the students of Concord, California’s Mount Diablo High School who literally broke through a locked gate to leave campus to walk out, you are all heroes. Thank you for your bravery. #ENOUGH #NationalWalkoutDay 📷: Aric Crabb/Bay Area News Group pic.twitter.com/dLvokt5iKd — Women's March Youth (@WomensMarchY) March 15, 2018

Students at an Atlanta high school banned from participating in the #NationalWalkoutDay demonstrations took a knee in their school hallway pic.twitter.com/12ooCJcYbe — Never Again Movement (@NeverAgainMov) March 14, 2018

The marches varied in size, too. In some parts of the country, thousands of students joined forces for the cause. In several schools, however, teachers, parents, staff and even politicians like Bernie Sanders (video below) and the media joined the students in demanding action against gun violence and the NRA.

‘People are sick and tired of gun violence and the time is now.’ — Bernies Sanders on #NationalWalkoutDay pic.twitter.com/YjSeWlWyTt — NowThis (@nowthisnews) March 15, 2018

According to NBC, an estimated 185,000 people in 50 states were expected to join the walkout, with around 3,100 schools planning to participate. But then, there were also solo protestors like Justin Blackman and Rosa Rodriguez (videos below), who were alone in walking out of their respective schools.

Single student walks out of class on #NationalWalkoutDay under threat of suspension from her New Jersey School. “I want to show I care about it, so I want to do something about it.” https://t.co/C3tY9El8ci pic.twitter.com/CYFSZOIw6y — ABC News (@ABC) March 15, 2018

Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, who was among a handful of Democratic lawmakers to greet student speakers, told MSNBC, “The NRA has held Congress hostage for so many years now. These young people are here to set us free.”

Two more nationwide protests are set to take place on March 24 and on April 20, the anniversary of the Columbine shooting.

The National Rifle Association, which was one of the the primary targets of the walkout, apart from Congress, posted its response on Twitter shortly after the walkouts began. However, they accompanied the tweet with a pro-gun video (below) and followed it up with another tweet, more to their fashion, saying “I’ll control my own guns, thank you.”

Let's work together to secure our schools and stop school violence. We protect our banks, our sports stadiums and our government buildings better than we protect our schools. That must change. #StopSchoolViolenceAct #DefendTheSecond #NRA pic.twitter.com/98dWIv0giM — NRA (@NRA) March 14, 2018

The walkout was marked with eloquent, passionate speeches, demonstrations, intriguing placards ,and even a poem from the country’s youth.

A poem for #NationalWalkoutDay in hopes of change pic.twitter.com/Gbsbr2OIed — alysSAD (@alyssazsaucin) March 15, 2018

Students from Portland, Oregon created a human peace sign during gun violence walkout. #NationalWalkoutDay pic.twitter.com/70iPzeqBs7 — Black Lives Matter (@usblm) March 14, 2018

At the Idaho statehouse: “Protect kids not guns” (afterwards: “I get more rights than your guns!”) pic.twitter.com/4Lo8tWmG0U — Anne Helen Petersen (@annehelen) March 14, 2018

Powerful display from college students in Chicago today who stood in solidarity with students around the country who participated in #NationalWalkOutDay. 👊pic.twitter.com/sjAEumiKYd — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) March 15, 2018

"If I am old enough to be a victim of a mass shooting, then I am old enough to be politically educated" - @itstonychase #NationalWalkoutDay



pic.twitter.com/3B2XI18xPe — Never Again Movement (@NeverAgainMov) March 14, 2018

I love my school for participating in this national event. I told myself I wasn’t going to cry but I couldn’t help it 😩♥️#NationalWalkoutDay “Observance” pic.twitter.com/k9URAC4uG1 — angeline (@anjehleen) March 15, 2018

#NationalWalkOutDay Be the change you want to see in the world 👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/TDJT2609er — Ryder💛🖖🏾 (@_niiaaahh) March 14, 2018

Hundreds of Albany High School students take part in #NationalWalkoutDay to call for an end to gun violence. #ENOUGH #nationalschoolwalkout pic.twitter.com/ynOJaGRpNu — Bethany Bump (@bethanybump) March 14, 2018

#NationalWalkoutDay i’m so proud of the turnout at HHS pic.twitter.com/pgV2Nj95J3 — suzy (@SuzyRulez) March 15, 2018

it was such an empowering experience to be given a platform and speak about something i’m passionate about to my fellow peers. we are young, aware, and our voices will be heard. #NationalWalkoutDay 🧡💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/EYyjXQNzig — julia (@fairyjulez) March 15, 2018

Heres part of the video of me speaking on #NationalWalkoutDay pic.twitter.com/Xs5W9tVXWb — orlandria | 8 (@arealglittrgrl) March 14, 2018