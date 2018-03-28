Around the Web

Watch: Charles is (probably) the mind-reading, human-mimicking robot everyone warned us about

The robot can read and replicate most human expressions.

by 
Play

Charles can smile, frown, look surprised and put on pretty much most human expressions. Charles is a robot built at Cambridge University.

Now, to say he can read minds may be overreaching, but Charles comes close. How? By reading faces. Charles is a complicated system of computer programs and mechanical devices that are connected to a camera which records the face of a non-robot human.

The computer analyses the footage to gauge the positions of various facial muscles, like eyebrows, jaw, mouth and more, and sends it to Charles, who is then able to respond to the expressions with its own.

The formidable robot is part of research being done at the Department of Computer Science and Technology. “We’ve been interested in seeing if we can give computers the ability to understand social signals, to understand facial expressions, tone of voice, body posture and gesture,” Professor Peter Robinson, the creator of the robot, told Cambridge News. “We thought it would also be interesting to see if the computer system, the machine, could actually exhibit those same characteristics, and see if people engage with it more.”

However, even Robinson admits that though Charles looks somewhat realistic thanks to good prosthetics, there is a strangeness in his expressions. The reason is the lack of motors and control programmes fine enough to replicate the human face.

According to The Daily Mail, experts at Cambridge University are hoping that this breakthrough will help robots respond to subtle cues given by people during a conversation, thus leading the way to emotional robots that can think and feel like people.

Charles was created by Robinson along with Roboticist David Hanson of Hanson Robotics, who is responsible for Sophia, an artificially intelligent humanoid who happens to be the world’s first robot to get citizenship.

To see Charles in action, you can see the videos above and below, or go here.

Play
Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Bringing the glamour back to flying while keeping it affordable

The pleasure of air travel is back, courtesy of an airline in India.

Before dinner, fashionable women would retire to the powder room and suited-up men would indulge in hors d’oeuvres, surrounded by plush upholstery. A gourmet meal would soon follow, served in fine tableware. Flying, back in the day, was like an upscale party 35,000 feet up in the air.

The glamour of flying has been chronicled in Keith Lovegrove’s book titled ‘Airline: Style at 30,000 feet’. In his book, Lovegrove talks about how the mid-50s and 60s were a “fabulously glamorous time to fly in commercial airlines”. Back then, flying was reserved for the privileged and the luxuries played an important role in making travelling by air an exclusive experience.

Fast forward to the present day, where flying has become just another mode of transportation. In Mumbai, every 65 seconds an aircraft lands or takes off at the airport. The condition of today’s air travel is a cumulative result of the growth in the volume of fliers, the accessibility of buying an air ticket and the number of airlines in the industry/market.

Having relegated the romance of flying to the past, air travel today is close to hectic and borderline chaotic thanks to busy airports, packed flights with no leg room and unsatisfactory meals. With the skies dominated by frequent fliers and the experience having turned merely transactional and mundane, is it time to bid goodbye to whatever’s enjoyable in air travel?

With increased resources and better technology, one airline is proving that flying in today’s scenario can be a refreshing, enjoyable and affordable experience at the same time. Vistara offers India’s first and only experience of a three-cabin configuration. At a nominal premium, Vistara’s Premium Economy is also redefining the experience of flying with a host of features such as an exclusive cabin, 20% extra legroom, 4.5-inch recline, dedicated check-in counter and baggage delivery on priority. The best in class inflight dining offers a range of regional dishes, while also incorporating global culinary trends. Other industry-first features include Starbucks coffee on board and special assistance to solo women travellers, including preferred seating.

Vistara’s attempts to reduce the gap between affordability and luxury can also be experienced in the economy class with an above average seat pitch, complimentary selection of food and beverages and a choice of leading newspapers and publications along with an inflight magazine. Hospitality aboard Vistara is, moreover, reminiscent of Singapore Airlines’ famed service with a seal of Tata’s trust, thanks to its cabin crew trained to similarly high standards.

The era of style aboard a ‘flying boat’ seems long gone. However, airlines like Vistara are bringing back the allure of air travel. Continuing their campaign with Deepika Padukone as brand ambassador, the new video delivers a bolder and a more confident version of the same message - making flying feel new again. Watch the new Vistara video below. For your next trip, rekindle the joy of flying and book your tickets here.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Vistara and not by the Scroll editorial team.