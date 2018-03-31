Play

Boomerangs are most popular around the world for hanging up on walls to show the owner has been to Australia. Originally used as a hunting weapon, they can, however, turn into magic missiles in the hands of experts.

One of whom is Logan Broadbent, a world champion boomerang thrower who currently ranks number two in the world. The video above, posted by Dude Perfect, shows just why.

But since there isn’t much hunting happening in our modern, urban world, throwing boomerangs has now become a recreational sport, a fact epitomised by YouTube Channel Dude Perfect’s latest video (above).

The accuracy with which the athlete from Cleveland, Ohio, USA directs his boomerang precisely where he wants them to go is unbelievable. Don’t take our word for it – ask any of the 17-million-plus people who have already watched the video.

Here, meanwhile, are some of the other extraordinary skills that can be found showcased on this YouTube channel.

