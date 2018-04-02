Digital entertainment provider Hotstar has brought in experts from Silicon Valley to help prepare the streaming platform for India’s upcoming cricketing extravaganza. As per reports, the streaming service was seeking out international tech-expertise to aid in lossless video compression while streaming the sporting event to over 200 million viewers. This will help provide a high-quality, lag-free stream of the event to Hotstar’s massive viewer base.

Richard Hendricks, CEO of Pied Piper (formerly PiperChat), a company once valued at $100 Million, is leading the execution of the project. Hendricks commented, “I thought I had this solve for this computational trust issue I’ve been working on, but it turns out, I didn’t have a solve”. It is unclear what he was referring to.

Meanwhile, there is much speculation around Pied Piper’s ability to meet Hotstar’s needs considering it’s track record. During a tumultuous four years, Pied Piper has turned down a billion-dollar buyout and been sued for copyright infringement. The company has also suffered from a series of disastrous moves such as changing multiple investors, pivoting from a data compression service to video chat company, and losing their series B funding.

However, the management at Hotstar remains optimistic. Ajit Mohan, CEO at Hotstar said “We’re excited to have Richard, Dinesh, Jared and Gilfoyle on board. They’ve been able to consistently prove that an unorthodox approach to even the most serious issues can deliver incredible results.” Upon enquiry of the abrupt departure of one of the company’s most prominent board members, he added “Well, losing Erlich has been a setback to progress and morale. Especially since he still owns 10% of the company’s stake. Our thoughts go out to him - in whichever den he is now.”

When asked about his plan of action for the mammoth project, Pied Piper’s Head of Business Development, Jared Dunn responded, “I write three letters every time I start a job... a personal action plan, a letter to my 40-year-old self, and a resignation letter.” He declined any further comments.

To get an inside scoop of how Pied Piper is preparing to gear up for the challenge, tune into the latest season of Silicon Valley streaming, incidentally, on Hotstar Premium.

Happy April Fool’s Day from Hotstar!

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Hotstar and not by the Scroll editorial team.