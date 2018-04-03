There may be a political battle of sorts brewing between South India and North India over allocation of resources. But this motley crew of stand-up comics from the southern part of the country has a different bone of contention: the way “South Indians” are caricatured by the North.

Specifically, by Bollywood. Brut India has compiled a video (above) of comedians who decided to hit back with their sharpest weapon. Featuring stand-up comics like Aravind SA, Karthik Kumar and Pooja Vijay, among others, it shows up a number of uninformed assumptions.

And if that’s whetted your appetite, here are the entire performances:

