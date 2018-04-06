Play

Someone in the world spent some time making a stunning miniature park out of the country of Slovenia. It may look like a toy, but the people in the video above are real and life-size.

It has turned out to be a work of art and visual trickery by Berlin-based filmmaker Joerg Daiber.

The video has been made with tilt-shift photography techniques, and in time-lapse, along with a mask-and-blur effect, which add the unreal, miniature look.

Having mastered the art, Daiber made a career out of it and has been making similar faux-miniature videos for years now, which he puts up on his aptly titled YouTube Channel Little Big World.

Daiber has worked mostly with cities or countries, but he has also applied his skills to specific landmarks or even events like weddings and music festivals. Here is a selection:

Play

Play

Play

Play