Meet the most fashionable group of Iraqi men, a gentlemen’s club called “Mr Erbil”. They use fashion as a medium to get their message across to the masses, in the hope that others get to see a side of their country that war and strife have all but obliterated.

According to the video above, Mr Erbil originated in the Iraqi region of Kurdistan, and takes its fashion inspiration from traditional Kurdish effendi culture. But fashion is not the only thing here. For Mr Erbil champions women’s rights by sharing posts, stories and articles on their Facebook page.

Having featured in top fashion magazines around the world, these “non-hipster’ men have turned into an internet sensation. GQ India describes them as being “armed with purpose and impeccable taste”. They have created the perfect combination of heritage, fashion, and messages of empowerment.