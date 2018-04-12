Along with the many other human-like things that they do, robots have also been competing in sumo wrestling tournaments against other robots. It’s a real sport, with rules, tournaments and trophies.

In fact, robots have been designed specifically for sumo wrestling. They are tiny, swift, and intent on winning with moves very similar to those of human competitors (video above).

Robot sumo tournaments take place all over the world, including Japan, Estonia, Poland and Romania.