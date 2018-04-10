A real estate agent was casually going about her day showing a brand new home to a couple from California when they suddenly encountered a battle between a bobcat and a rattlesnake on the side of the road.

In Scottsdale, Arizona, USA, Laura Lucky promptly recorded the vicious fight. The video, taken from inside a car, shows the bobcat attacking a squirming rattlesnake. Lucky told Fox10, “The rattlesnake had come up and bit the bobcat on the lip. The cat flew. It was very surreal”. The bobcat seemed determined to win the battle, and it did.

The video immediately went viral, with over 900,000 views (and counting).