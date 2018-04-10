Dalit atrocities Video: Why are Dalits protesting the dilution of the SC/ST Atrocities Act? Nine Dalits were killed in the violence that followed the Bharat Bandh on April 2. Scroll.in reports from Gwalior on what led to their deaths. by Aabid Shafi Published 4 hours ago Play Producer: Venkataraghavan Rajagopalan | Video Editor: Sujit Lad Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Dalits Bharat Bandh Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Artocities) Act Gwalior Ground Report Print