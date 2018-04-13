Play

Janelle Monáe is not your regular “woke” feminist. Nor is she a Grammy-nominated singer. Her new music video (above) is proof of all that.

Pynk is a brash celebration of all that is female, and all that is queer. In the world of Pynk and its women-centric visuals, there is no place for men.

In Monáe’s new music video, a more tolerant, more equal future is seen being born. One that is fuelled by voluminous pink pants that resemble vaginas, by “pu**y power”, cheeky slogans and sly digs at Donald Trump (try to spot this one) to create a world where women and the LGBTQ community feel bold and empowered.

“Pink is where all of it starts, crazy,” sings Monáe.