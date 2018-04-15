Snow monkeys enjoy warm baths to forget their troubles. pic.twitter.com/5i0a7KzEFF — Seeker (@Seeker) April 8, 2018

No one has looked more relaxed and comfortable than these snow monkeys bathing in hot tubs in Japan. And just like humans, they do it to ease the stress in their lives.

The snow monkeys got some help from local residents, who set up outdoor baths for them.

Of course, the fact that it was freezing may have induced the monkeys to jump in, but scientists have concluded that a good hot tub soak helps not just to keep warm, but also to reduce hormone levels that control stress.