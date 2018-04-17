So you’ve deleted your Facebook account. Now what ? pic.twitter.com/II9bzmsHHs — Khalil Sehnaoui (@sehnaoui) April 15, 2018

Say you did decide to delete Facebook. What after that? You may find yourself grappling with things to do in your free time, or finding ways to reach out to your friends or acquaintances. So how do you fill that Facebook-shaped hole in your life?

A hilarious video (above) posted on Twitter by Khalil Sehnaoui has some ingenious suggestions. For example, sharing photos of your baby in person, celebrating “friendversaries” with your colleagues at work, sharing your mood with (real-life) memes, or taking a megaphone to voice out your political views.

Not to forget this: “Willingly offer up personal information to strangers”.

Sounds good? No? Just wait for the plot twist.