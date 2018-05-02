Around the Web

Peppa Pig: Why a pink cartoon pig was banned in China for encouraging subversion

A video-sharing platform in China recently removed more than 30,000 clips of the children’s cartoon, and any mention of it.

by 
Play

What do Winnie the Pooh and Peppa Pig have in common? Well, apart from being adorable and wildly popular children’s cartoon, both the cartoons have been removed from Chinese social media platforms.

Peppa Pig is the latest victim of the censorship crackdown on Chinese social media after Douyin, a video sharing platform in China, recently removed more than 30,000 clips of the children’s cartoon. Douyin didn’t just remove the clips but the hashtag #PeppaPig was also removed from the website.

What could a harmless pink cartoon pig, especially the one in the video above, have done to deserve such a fate? According to Global Times, a state-run newspaper, the cartoon started to take on a “subversive hue” after it became the subject of counterculture memes, tattoos, viral content and merchandise, which were even endorsed by several celebrities. Unexpectedly, Peppa Pig became a subversive icon on Chinese social media.

“After Peppa Pig started to take on this subversive hue and subsequently go viral, some experts said the popularity of the cartoon demonstrates the social psychology of hunting for novelty and spoofing, which could potentially hamper positive societal morale,” wrote Global Times. It also wrote that the kind of people who indulge in said memes, tattoos or Peppa-related jokes are “the antithesis of the young generation the party tries to cultivate”.

But the state’s problem with Peppa Pig wasn’t just about memes or tattoos. Thanks to the popularity of the British cartoon, which has attracted some 34 billion views on Chinese online video platforms, the show started to gather popularity with adults. Eventually, fan videos and memes with violent, sexual or explicit undertones started surfacing, resulting in what the media called deviance and manipulation among Chinese youths. In a country where pornography is strictly banned, things didn’t look good for Peppa Pig. And under President Xi Jinpig’s rule, the Chinese government has been cracking down heavily on online content to ensure a healthy online culture.

According to CNN, an internal Douyin memo dated last week said censors demanded the platform stop publishing videos that showed Peppa Pig “spreading negative social influence”. Chen Nian, an analyst in a consultancy which monitors Chinese social media, told CNN, “The contradictory traits of a ‘thug’ and the innocent Peppa Pig make people laugh. It’s an act of subculture rebellion.”

However, users in China may already have a replacement for Peppa Pig. According to BBC, Sina Weibo has been extensively promoting a “friendly domestic pig cartoon” called “Little Pig Dodo” which may be a state-friendly response to Peppa Pig.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The defining spirit of the Irish

A bit of banter, a bit of cheer and lots of craic.

Shutterstock

They say that if you’re lucky enough to be Irish, then you’re lucky enough. The Irish are famous for their cultural symbols recognised and celebrated across the world. But apart from their proverbial luck, the colour green and St. Patrick’s Day, it’s a zest for life that truly defines the Irish.

Don’t be alarmed if you hear the Irish talking about “crack”. Craic, pronounced ‘Krak’, is a popular Irish expression that can’t be defined but can only be experienced. “What’s the craic” could mean many things. It’s used break the ice with a stranger, to catch up with a friend or even to say - “let’s have some fun.”

The Irish are known for their warmth and friendliness. So much so that during the Euro 2016, Irish football fans were charming their way through a rival country, making friends wherever they went and spreading joy through various good deeds. Being Irish is about celebrating life and to be a part of the festivity, all you need to do is visit an Irish pub. Always buzzing with music, stories and laughter, the pub is a great place to experience the essence of Irish culture.

While the history of Ireland made its people tenacious, they’ve also embraced the light-hearted side of life. This combination of courage and a sense of humour can be observed in everything they do. “It’ll be grand, sure!”, is an Irish saying that captures this spirit – take a shot, give it a go, whatever happens, life will be great.

The Irish have a knack for sharing and creating stories; and it is said that Irish stories are always long and never dull. It’s not surprising then that stories like the legend of Halloween, which originated in Ireland, are not only known but celebrated all over the world. In an Irish pub, you’ll invariably find yourself immersed in a tale, with every other person adding a twist to the story. Don’t be surprised if what you assumed to be fiction turns out to be true, as seen in this video.

Play

From thrilling tales of Irish lads that travel from pub to pub, to the making music with anything and everything at your disposal, being Irish means being up for anything. The Irish way is incomplete without their brand of music that reverberates through family dinners, pub sessions, the streets…wherever you can pull up a stool. What gives a Trad Session in a traditional Irish pub its distinctive flavour is that there is no stage separating musicians from the listeners and anyone is welcome to join in. Jameson, a brand that has bottled the Irish spirit, has captured moments of pure Irish-ness in these short videos.

Play

Distilled in Ireland, Jameson is an integral part of the Irish social experience. In its company, one can truly sense the camaraderie of a group of lads having a night out. Whether you are in a pub or in the depths of a forest, if you’re in the company of lads, rest assured, you’re in for some adventure and a lot of craic.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Jameson and not by the Scroll editorial team.