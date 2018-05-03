Around the Web

Watch: Fortunately, this hilariously terrifying ‘Westworld’ robot didn’t make it to the show

Simone Giertz, the ‘queen of shitty robots’, just made her most nightmarish creation yet.

HBO’s Westworld is an incredibly eerie reality to imagine, what with humanoids that are indistinguishable from real humans. But if you thought the robots or the cowboys in the show were scary, that’s just because you haven’t met Simone Giertz’s animatronic robot yet.

YouTuber Simone Giertz, the “queen of shitty robots”, surpassed her robot-making skills recently by creating such a monstrosity for Westworld that it terrifies even her, and anyone who watches it (video above).

Giertz built the animatronic version of herself – though we believe the audition tape may be inspired by Dolores from the show – using a medical doll, a horrendous wig, western-style clothes, and of course some machinery and tinkering. She even threw in some eerie piano music to reflect the atmosphere of the show.

The result is a nightmarish robot who can, impressively, go on contemplative, existential monologues, paint, dance and – the absolute best part – flail around fields. One thing is clear – nobody is messing with this robot.

(Un)fortunately, despite Giertz’s best efforts, “SimTwo” didn’t make it to the show. However, HBO did sponsor the video to promote the second season of the show, so perhaps it wasn’t all in vain. “Until then, may you rest in a deep and dreamless slumber.”

From only one optic fibre cable to a revolutionary 4G connection, Ladakh’s connectivity gets a boost

And it enabled Sonam Wangchuk, Ladakh’s foremost innovator, to stream the first live seminar from the valley.

You probably have heard of Ladakh’s beloved educationist and innovator, Sonam Wangchuk. He was the inspiration behind Phunsukh Wangdu, the whimsical, genius protagonist of the 2009 film, 3 Idiots.

As an engineer, he pioneered innovative concepts such as Ice Stupas - vertical ice towers developed to combat Ladakh’s acute water scarcity during spring. Wangchuk’s dream project, though, is the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives (HIAL) - an alternative university where youth from different Himalayan countries will convene to research on issues faced by mountain people. This ambitious project, trying to foster collaboration, will benefit tremendously from good connectivity in the region.

Recently, Wangchuk spoke about the potential improved connectivity holds for people of Ladakh in a Facebook post.

This Sunday was very special for me. It was perhaps the first time ever that a person in Ladakh addressed a live seminar in another city using video-conferencing over public Internet.

— Sonam Wangchuk

About 250 Ladakhi students studying in Chandigarh connected with Wangchuk for the seminar, which was organised by the Ladakh Students Association. As is to be expected of a passionate teacher, Wangchuk was quick to emphasise to students the importance of balancing of digital and offline lives.

Sonam Wangchuk thanked Airtel for making 4G connectivity a reality in Ladakh. Having launched in December 2017, Airtel became the first operator to provide 4G services in the Ladakh, and will serve around 130 towns and villages in Dras, Kargil and Leh regions. 4G availability in Ladakh benefits not only the local population, but also the large number of tourists that visit the Ladakh region every year.

High-speed data services will now be available at popular destinations such as Kargil War Memorial, Shanti Stupa, Leh Palace and more. To read and share Sonam Wangchuck’s Facebook post, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Airtel and not by the Scroll editorial team.