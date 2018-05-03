Watch: Fortunately, this hilariously terrifying ‘Westworld’ robot didn’t make it to the show

Play

HBO’s Westworld is an incredibly eerie reality to imagine, what with humanoids that are indistinguishable from real humans. But if you thought the robots or the cowboys in the show were scary, that’s just because you haven’t met Simone Giertz’s animatronic robot yet.

YouTuber Simone Giertz, the “queen of shitty robots”, surpassed her robot-making skills recently by creating such a monstrosity for Westworld that it terrifies even her, and anyone who watches it (video above).

Giertz built the animatronic version of herself – though we believe the audition tape may be inspired by Dolores from the show – using a medical doll, a horrendous wig, western-style clothes, and of course some machinery and tinkering. She even threw in some eerie piano music to reflect the atmosphere of the show.

The result is a nightmarish robot who can, impressively, go on contemplative, existential monologues, paint, dance and – the absolute best part – flail around fields. One thing is clear – nobody is messing with this robot.

(Un)fortunately, despite Giertz’s best efforts, “SimTwo” didn’t make it to the show. However, HBO did sponsor the video to promote the second season of the show, so perhaps it wasn’t all in vain. “Until then, may you rest in a deep and dreamless slumber.”