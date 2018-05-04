Watch: A rollercoaster malfunction in Japan left passengers hanging upside down for two hours
The ride at Universal Studios stalled when the passengers were 100 feet up in the air.
Rollercoaster rides are supposed to be thrilling, but some passengers at the Universal Studios Japan got a little more than they bargained for on Tuesday. Midway through the ride, the rollercoaster made an emergency stop and 64 passengers were stuck dangling face-down 100 feet up in the air for about two hours.
The passengers were riding the Jurassic Park-inspired Flying Dinosaur ride at the theme park in Osaka, when two separate carriages, each with 32 passengers, stalled and triggered the safety mechanism. The 64 people on board who were left hanging upside down, were filmed from a helicopter by Japanese newspaper Asahi Shimbun (video above).
The video also shows how the passengers were ultimately rescued, almost two hours later. Fortunately, according to Kyodo News, no injuries were reported and everyone was evacuated safely via a passageway. According to Daily Mail, the park apologised and said the problem was caused by a motor-regulating device on the rails.