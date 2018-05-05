Watch: The internet is divided again as people are convinced this staircase is spinning (it’s not)

It took me a while to realize that this structure isn’t spinning. pic.twitter.com/LsYXxlM0kX — Tempa (@QuickTempaa) April 30, 2018

You can’t believe everything you see on the internet, but every few months it delivers something that has people tearing their hair out as they try to figure it out. Remember the infamous white-gold, black-blue dress? Or the helicopter whose rotors don’t seem to be moving?

On April 29 Twitter user @QuickTempaa uploaded a video of a spiral staircase at the San Sorino Stadium in Milan. And the gigantic staircase seems to be spinning in the video (above).

It stumped the internet, for it seems physically impossible. And so it was, as the person who uploaded the video pointed out. the “spinning” of the staircase is just an optical illusion.

It is the movement of the people on the staircase that creates the illusion that it is spinning. If you focus on a particular spot on the staircase, you’ll be able to see it.

Several internet users, however, weren’t convinced.

There are people standing still on this and still moving !!!! 😒😒😒 — Danielle ❤ (@Elle_Pee_x) May 1, 2018

Still spinning to me pic.twitter.com/uxZ7A1Q7Al — Kimiko (@kallmekimiko) May 1, 2018

100% moving. Look at the one further away, it's easier to see it moving. — Andrew Biggart (@andrew_biggart) May 1, 2018

They argued that the stairs were “circular escalators” and “deffo moving”, even when people who had visited the stadium in real life reiterated the truth:

I’ve explained what’s happening to so many people, and people who actually live there have even chimed in and said its not moving & people are still trying to convince me that it’s moving. This planet is finished. Hope Thanos destroys it. — Tempa (@QuickTempaa) May 1, 2018

That’s the San Siro in Milan.. I walked on those a few times and no, it doesn’t spin lol — Sam (@mybaditssam) May 1, 2018