Watch: Three inquisitive bears were filmed climbing into a car through an open window

‘This is what happens when you leave groceries in your car with the windows partially open.’

Somewhere in North Asheville, USA, a parked Toyota Prius was invaded by three bears, fresh out of hibernation and ravenous as a result. They innocently climbed in to search for food. Luckily for us, this rare incident was caught on video.

One of the bears, who possibly caught the smell of food wafting out of the open window of a parked car, decided to check it out for himself. He then put two paws up at the window and tumbled into the vehicle – to be swiftly followed by two others.

The video was posted on Facebook by Mark Lewis, who wrote, “This is what happens when you leave groceries in your car with the windows partially open...three young bears bust the window, climb in and help themselves.”

Mike Carraway, a wildlife biologist, told local newspaper The Citizen Times that the story is a good lesson for residents of Asheville. “Bears are pretty smart to begin with, and they’re really good at remembering where they got food before,” he said. “So if somebody left the car windows open and they just went to McDonald’s and the bear finds it, they’re going to start looking at every car as a potential meal.”

Meanwhile, on the other side of North Carolina, Twitter user Sarah Taggett caught a young black bear on video on East Carolina University’s campus, outside the dining hall:

Spirit-infused cooking for spirited occasions

A versatile culinary spirit, Irish whiskey is as much at home in the kitchen as it is in the bar.

Shutterstock

If you want to keep your guests guessing the next time you host a dinner, consider infusing your spread with a dash of whiskey. Certain kinds of whiskey impart a nuanced flavour to dishes - a quality home chefs can exploit to add that X factor to their meals.

Whiskey has an incredibly diverse flavour spectrum, enhancing foods ranging from seafood to cheeses. Thanks to its unique ageing process, it also adds a range of notes – from sweet to smoky - depending upon its flavour profile. Irish whiskey is one such type of whiskey that is emerging in popularity.

Irish whiskey is known for its viscosity, smoothness and just a hint of sweetness. When condiments, such as sauces, are infused with Irish whiskey, they can add a flavourful punch to every dish they are paired with. Irish whiskey is central to traditional Irish cooking, much like wine is to the French, and lends itself particularly well to comfort food. Many of us can relate – having a cup of strong Irish coffee after a difficult day can instantly make you feel better. These recipes, incorporating Irish whiskey, will get you started on the path to more flavourful and innovative cooking.

Irish Apple Crisp

This recipe is an Irish take on the highly popular apple dessert, with apples tossed in Irish whiskey.

Irish apple crisp. Source: Shutterstock.
Caramel and Whiskey Sauce

Not only does this sauce act as a great dessert accompaniment, it also makes for a thoughtful gift for those with an experimental palette. This sauce can be refrigerated and stored for up to a month.

Pancakes with caramel sauce. Source: Pixabay.
Whiskey marinade for meat-based dishes

Whiskey makes for a great marinating ingredient. In addition to moistening the meat surface, whiskey improves the flavour penetration of the marinade by carrying the flavour into the meat. This marinade can be used with a variety of meat dishes and preparations.

Beef and asparagus with Irish whiskey marinade. Source: Pexels.
These recipes are ideal for men and lads who are up for some experimentation in the kitchen and like to try different things. House parties, boys’ night-outs, barbecue cook-outs and even relaxed movie nights are all perfect occasions to present some Irish whiskey-infused grub. Use it in bread, butter, coffee, burgers, cakes and more for a flavourful punch you’ve never achieved before.

