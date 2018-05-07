Watch: This man casually picked up a stranded dolphin from a beach and walked off with it
Authorities are now on the lookout for the man, who walked away with the dolphin, a protected species, from a popular tourist spot in China.
Chinese authorities are on the lookout for a man who, strangely enough, picked up a dolphin from a beach and casually walked away with it. It might sound unbelievable, but there is a video (above) to prove that it actually happened.
The video shows a man carrying a dolphin over his shoulder like it’s no big deal, while a woman follows closely behind. The footage, according to news website Btime.com, was filmed on May 1 at Hailing Island, which is a popular tourist spot in the Guangdong province of China. They also reported that the man was believed to have taken the dolphin to his car before driving off with it.
The dolphin was stranded on the beach and according to witnesses, appeared to be dying. South China Morning Post reported that a local fishery authority official told the website, “We received reports from witnesses saying there was a dolphin that had got stranded on the beach and looked like it was about to die when it was found. The man, thought to be a tourist on the island, was then seen to have carried the dolphin away on his car...he will be punished when he is identified.”
Dolphins are protected animals in China, leading witnesses and internet users to state that whether the dolphin was dead or alive, the man should have called authorities for help. Others expressed concern that he was going to eat the dolphin. The man may face criminal charges if found, which may be plausible since China’s Public Security Department said an investigation into the incident was under way.