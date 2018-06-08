Play

When an old man ventured on to the zebra crossing on a rather wide street in a southwest Chinese city, he hadn’t accounted for the time it would take him to get to the other side. He was barely halfway through when the lights changed.

It could have been a disastrous situation, had not someone intervened (video above), in the process providing another of those all-too-rare examples when humans come to one another’s help.

Note: it would have been difficult enough even for a young person to have made it across the road in time.