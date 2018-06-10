The impact of deforestation is devastating, and the heartbreaking video above is a testament to this. The dramatic footage shows an orangutan that appears to be fighting off a bulldozer in the middle of a forest.

The bulldozer was pulling down trees in the orangutan’s natural habitat in Indonesia, and the video shows the orangutan frantically confront the destructive machine in a frenzy to seek refuge.

The video was posted to Facebook by International Animal Rescue, an animal welfare organisation, on World Environment Day, in a plea to protect the habitat of orangutans.

“Deforestation has caused the orangutan population to plummet; habitats are destroyed and orangutans are left to starve and die,” the NGO writes on the page, urging people to help them plant trees and protect the habitat of orangutans.