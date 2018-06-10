Watch the heartbreaking moment an orangutan tried to fight off a bulldozer tearing down trees
Similar scenes of deforestation and destroying orangutans’ natural habitat are becoming increasingly frequent in Indonesia.
The impact of deforestation is devastating, and the heartbreaking video above is a testament to this. The dramatic footage shows an orangutan that appears to be fighting off a bulldozer in the middle of a forest.
The bulldozer was pulling down trees in the orangutan’s natural habitat in Indonesia, and the video shows the orangutan frantically confront the destructive machine in a frenzy to seek refuge.
The video was posted to Facebook by International Animal Rescue, an animal welfare organisation, on World Environment Day, in a plea to protect the habitat of orangutans.
“Deforestation has caused the orangutan population to plummet; habitats are destroyed and orangutans are left to starve and die,” the NGO writes on the page, urging people to help them plant trees and protect the habitat of orangutans.