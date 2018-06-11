Play

Watch the video above, and take a minute or two to marvel at the fortune of the people who stand on the edge of the mountain, watching the immensity of the moon – that gigantic lunar orb towering over them – as it slowly sinks into the sky.

The moon, you must be thinking, has never looked so big before. So how on earth did those tiny people in the video above find a spot on earth from where they enjoyed such a sight?

Well, there is no such spot – or rather, any spot could be such a spot. The illusion was created by photographer Daniel Lopez, who is responsible for the video, by the simple use of a telescopic lens. Just a telescopic lens – no special effects or editing. The people, explained NASA, were 16 kilometres away, and the moon just as far as it usually appears to the naked eye.

The movement of the moon, meanwhile, was the result of the Earth’s motion in real-time (no time-lapse here), which caused it to slowly disappear behind Mount Teide, a volcano in the Canary Islands.