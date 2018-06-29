Play

Donald Trump, President of the United States, dedicated five whole minutes of his speech during a rally in South Carolina on Monday to bashing talk show hosts Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert (video above). He expressed his disdain for the trio by calling them “lowlifes”, “lost souls” with “no talent”, and “terrible”.

“Honestly, are these people funny?” Trump asked the crowd, earning a resounding “No.”

The late-night hosts, however, proved just how funny they are by putting aside their rivalries and, for the first time, collaborating to put up a united front against Trump.

Late night hosts @StephenAtHome, @JimmyFallon and @ConanOBrien collude with each other on how to respond to the president. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/slMtGxnOhL — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) June 26, 2018

Colbert or “that guy from CBS” as Trump called him, Fallon and Conan O’Brien teamed up in the segment to respond to Trump’s insults by parodying them.

“Hey, low life,” Fallon says to Colbert in the video, to which Colbert jovially responds, “Hey, lost soul. What are you up to?”

Fallon tells Colbert he’s “mostly whimpering”, while Colbert says he’s “having no talent” before the duo go on to discuss Trump’s rally. O’Brien, meanwhile, pretends to be utterly clueless about Trump’s presidency and warns the talk show hosts to be civil. The hosts wrap it up by agreeing to go out for lunch to the Red Hen, the restaurant from which White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was asked to leave last week.

Colbert and Fallon also individually responded to Trump with their own monologues, that you can watch below.

Trump’s insults followed a tweet on Sunday where he targeted The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon about an infamous “hair ruffling” incident from 2016, which Fallon recently apologised for in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“I did not do it to ‘normalise’ him or to say I believe in his political beliefs or any of that stuff,” Fallon told THR.