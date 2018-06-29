Around the Web

Watch: A music video accuses Unilever of ‘environmental racism’ in Kodaikanal

‘Unilever, please come clean up your mess.’

by 
Play

Back in 2015, rapper Sofia Ashraf’s protest music video Kodaikanal Won’t put the spotlight on mercury contamination at a Unilever plant in Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu. The next year, the company agreed to a settlement with almost 600 former workers who had been exposed to toxic mercury vapour at the now-closed thermometer factory.

It’s been a couple of years since then, but Kodaikanal Still Won’t. Ashraf is back with a sequel (video above), accompanied by Carnatic vocalist TM Krishna and indie rock musician Amrit Rao to belt out a catchy number that fuses Carnatic, rap and Tamil Gaana Kuthu genres.

The music video aims to bring attention to a petition filed by Chennai-based activists targeting Unilever’s CEO Paul Polman. The petition claims that Unilever’s failed trial remediation of the environment in November 2017 ended up mobilising more mercury into the environment that it recovered, because it deployed a substandard process. The activists allege that the company’s proposed clean-up will leave behind 20 times more mercury in Kodaikanal’s soil than is considered safe for residential areas in the United Kingdom, and 66 times more than levels considered safe in the Netherlands.

“Such a shoddy clean-up will never be permitted in Europe,” said Chennai-based social activist Nityanand Jayaraman in a press release. “Unilever’s refusal to apply the best standards for India reeks of environmental racism.”

According to the press release, “environmental racism is when environmental harm is disproportionately apportioned to marginalised communities, and when the agencies or parties discriminate by deploying environmentally substandard practices when operating among such communities.”

Ashraf, Krishna and the director of the video Rathindran R Prasad plan to travel to the Netherlands and UK later this year to collaborate with musicians there to bring attention to the company’s actions.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Take a second to be thankful for instant bank transfers

The long history of how money exchanged hands will make you appreciate the convenience of modern-day fund transfers.

To understand the marvel that are instant bank transfers today, one needs to travel the long road that money travelled to get to this point. The history of money predates modern banking systems. In the absence of designated currency, mounds of grains, animal skins and even cows stood in for money. The barter system is the earliest exchange of value that civilisation has seen.

But barter wasn’t a perfect system for obvious reasons. What if you had no space left to tend to another cow in exchange for some rice? Or preferred a metre of cotton cloth instead? You had to wait for the double coincidence of wants to be satisfied before any exchange could take place. Then there was the other problem of lack of common measure of value. Was your cow worth the same as the neighbour’s?

So people, wisely, tried to project value on uniform items; cowry shells and feathers quickly gained popularity as currency. Cowrie shells, especially, were convenient for long travels and expeditions due to their light weight. But neither feathers nor cowrie shells had any intrinsic value of their own. Among familiar forms of currency, alloy coins first emerged in the Iron Age. Mined and minted in dangerous conditions, coins were joined by paper currency only centuries later.

Plastic money, a familiar sight today, is a product only of the 20th century, when things started speeding up. Within just a few decades, the digital era unleashed a slew of convenient net-banking services. Long queues and intimidating forms had finally become optional, and online shopping and hour-long fund transfers a reality. In the second decade of the new millennium, this ease took the form of e-wallets. Effort got reduced to simply loading money in virtual wallets, which could pay for services such as cabs, food and mobile recharge as well as make small transactions.

Now Paytm, one such e-wallet, has introduced bank transfers on its platform. Through Paytm Bank Transfer, you can now send money up to Rs 1 lakh directly from your bank account in just a few steps, even on weekends. From arguing over barters and counting change to large bank transfers in just a few minutes, money has indeed come a long way. Watch a visual explainer of the history of money in the video below.

Play

To know more about bank transfers on Paytm, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Paytm and not by the Scroll editorial team.