Around the Web

‘Baby I Can Drive My Car’: A Beatles classic in Arabic celebrates Saudi women’s driving rights

‘...And maybe I’ll love you...maybe later I will think about these things, but at the moment I just want to drive this car.’

by 
Play

The women of Saudi Arabia have been celebrating the lifting of the ban on their driving in many ways. First there was this joyous rapper, and now there’s an Arabic version of The Beatles classic Drive My Car (video above).

Public Radio International (PRI) of the USA partnered with the renowned Berklee College of Music to celebrate the change in policy for Saudi women by having the lyrics rewritten in Arabic from a different point of view – that of a Saudi woman – and theb recording a performance.

A group of students from nations, including Palestine, Jordan and the US, replaced the original instruments with those from the Arab world, with Nano Raies from Syria playing the roles of singer, composer and songwriter. The Arabic translation is titled Rahsoul Say-arah, which means, “I will drive the car.”

“[And] the main idea is that this female was singing, just got the ability to drive, she’s really excited and at this moment of her life she really doesn’t care about anything else. She’s getting all these proposals from men. They are promising her all these things. But, she’s like, at the moment, I just want to drive. Maybe later I will love you, maybe later I will think about these things, but at the moment I just want to drive this car,” Naseem Alatrash, the cellist, co-composer and arranger of the song told PRI.

PS: Here’s the original song.

Play
Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Take a second to be thankful for instant bank transfers

The long history of how money exchanged hands will make you appreciate the convenience of modern-day fund transfers.

To understand the marvel that are instant bank transfers today, one needs to travel the long road that money travelled to get to this point. The history of money predates modern banking systems. In the absence of designated currency, mounds of grains, animal skins and even cows stood in for money. The barter system is the earliest exchange of value that civilisation has seen.

But barter wasn’t a perfect system for obvious reasons. What if you had no space left to tend to another cow in exchange for some rice? Or preferred a metre of cotton cloth instead? You had to wait for the double coincidence of wants to be satisfied before any exchange could take place. Then there was the other problem of lack of common measure of value. Was your cow worth the same as the neighbour’s?

So people, wisely, tried to project value on uniform items; cowry shells and feathers quickly gained popularity as currency. Cowrie shells, especially, were convenient for long travels and expeditions due to their light weight. But neither feathers nor cowrie shells had any intrinsic value of their own. Among familiar forms of currency, alloy coins first emerged in the Iron Age. Mined and minted in dangerous conditions, coins were joined by paper currency only centuries later.

Plastic money, a familiar sight today, is a product only of the 20th century, when things started speeding up. Within just a few decades, the digital era unleashed a slew of convenient net-banking services. Long queues and intimidating forms had finally become optional, and online shopping and hour-long fund transfers a reality. In the second decade of the new millennium, this ease took the form of e-wallets. Effort got reduced to simply loading money in virtual wallets, which could pay for services such as cabs, food and mobile recharge as well as make small transactions.

Now Paytm, one such e-wallet, has introduced bank transfers on its platform. Through Paytm Bank Transfer, you can now send money up to Rs 1 lakh directly from your bank account in just a few steps, even on weekends. From arguing over barters and counting change to large bank transfers in just a few minutes, money has indeed come a long way. Watch a visual explainer of the history of money in the video below.

Play

To know more about bank transfers on Paytm, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Paytm and not by the Scroll editorial team.