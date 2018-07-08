Play

All that people seem to remember of Brazil’s star Neymar at World Cup 2018, especially after his team was ousted by Belgium in the quarter-final, are his theatrics on the field. No wonder there are claims that young players are being taught not just to dribble, tackle, and pass, but also to “Neymar”.

The video of this supposed training (above) has gone viral and you can see why.

Not that the young players and their coach are the only ones making fun of Neymar. Social media has already awarded him an Oscar for his “award-winning performance” and the memes have started flowing in.

If Neymar was a Ratpic.twitter.com/ZkMxcTcbGl — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) July 1, 2018

If Neymar was a coach. pic.twitter.com/BfeJvJufpq — Gautam Trivedi (@KaptanHindustan) July 3, 2018

If Neymar was an Indian actorpic.twitter.com/e4UBFAcsyx — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) July 3, 2018