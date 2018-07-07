Play

A daring stand-up comedian has gone where few have dared to tread recently. After the threats and FIRs against – among others – comedians Kunal Kamra and All India Bakchod for their jokes about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his political associates, most comedians have shied away from such “sensitive” topics.

Abijit Ganguly, however, seems defiant or oblivious to the threat. On July 4, the stand-up comic released a Hindi comedy routine (video above) poking fun at Modi, Arun Jaitley and Arnab Goswami.

Starting with the Prime Minister – “Modi ji never shies away from praising himself. Modi ji’s favourite person is Modi ji” – he continued, “Modi ji is so cute, sometimes he reminds me of Poo (from the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham). I think that was his main grievance with Kejriwal – Kaun hai yeh jisne mujhe mudh kar nahi dekha? (a line from the film: ‘Who is this person who didn’t turn around to look at me?’)”

Somewhere between saying Jaitley’s face “has bad news written all over it” and comparing Goswami to Ekta Kapoor, the comedian also threw in some jokes about Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor, balancing the scales.