Trying to get a seat on the underground in any city in the world during rush hour is difficult. Especially for the elderly or the pregnant, despite the signs asking people to give up their seats.

A social experiment was conducted to see people how many commuters would do that for a pregnant woman on the London underground. Anna Whitehouse, who writes a parenting blog, wore a fake pregnancy bump and her experience was filmed.

As the video above shows, most people seemed to be involved with their phones, but, some noticed Whitehouse’s baby bump and offered her a seat.

She found that just four people out of ten offered to give up their seat, and one person only when she asked. Whitehouse, who is an ambassador for the #ExpectingChange campaign – which encourages expectant mothers to not hesitate to ask for a seat – hopes her findings will raise awareness on the subject.