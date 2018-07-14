Watch the nappy-clad Trump blimp floating over London during the US President's visit
The 20-foot-tall balloon kicked off a day of demonstrations, in which hundreds of thousands of Londoners took to the streets to protest against Trump’s policies
Orange and nappy-clad, the Trump blimp took flight over the streets of London, helping Londoners assure US President Donald Trump that he was unwelcome.
The 20-foot balloon was launched in Parliament Square after a countdown from 10, as more than 1,000 people looked on. The organisers were in red overalls and baseball caps, sporting the words “Trump Babysitter”.
Several videos and pictures of the balloon – going up in the air and hovering 10 meters off the ground, next to the Westminster parliament building and near the River Thames – were posted on social media.