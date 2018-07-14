Play

Orange and nappy-clad, the Trump blimp took flight over the streets of London, helping Londoners assure US President Donald Trump that he was unwelcome.

The 20-foot balloon was launched in Parliament Square after a countdown from 10, as more than 1,000 people looked on. The organisers were in red overalls and baseball caps, sporting the words “Trump Babysitter”.

Several videos and pictures of the balloon – going up in the air and hovering 10 meters off the ground, next to the Westminster parliament building and near the River Thames – were posted on social media.

The Trump Baby balloon is up pic.twitter.com/V9pkO6ImtH — Nick Eardley (@nickeardleybbc) July 13, 2018

It’s Official! The Trump Baby Blimp is flying!



I must admit. I kinda like this version of Trump better than the original. #TrumpBabyBlimp



pic.twitter.com/jLVgMQH39H — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) July 13, 2018

The people handling the blimp are 'Trump Babysitters'



I CANT BREATHE 😂😂😂#TrumpBaby pic.twitter.com/3aUztlOGAm — Michelle (@shells_twits) July 13, 2018

Trump Babysitters are handing out stickers #TrumpBaby pic.twitter.com/yT3rTHbZBP — Kassy Cho (@kassyapple) July 13, 2018