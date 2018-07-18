Watch: What is the #InMyFeelingsChallenge? Musician Drake’s song is inspiring new dance routines
Celebrities like Will Smith and Kevin Hart have joined in and posted their own videos dancing to the song.
The latest dance challenge of the season has arrived and the internet has taken to it with gusto. Rapper Drake’s latest single In My Feelings has inspired thousands of dance videos with the hashtag #InMyFeelingsChallenge by celebrities like Will Smith and Ciara.
The challenge is to perform dance moves that parody the lyrics of the hit song. The trend started after internet comedian Shiggy posted a video of himself interpreting lyrics like “Are you riding?” by pretending to steer a car and making a heart with his hands for lines like “Keke, do you love me?”
Since then, twitter and instagram have been abuzz with videos of people innovating with their own dance steps.