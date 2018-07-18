Play

The latest dance challenge of the season has arrived and the internet has taken to it with gusto. Rapper Drake’s latest single In My Feelings has inspired thousands of dance videos with the hashtag #InMyFeelingsChallenge by celebrities like Will Smith and Ciara.

The challenge is to perform dance moves that parody the lyrics of the hit song. The trend started after internet comedian Shiggy posted a video of himself interpreting lyrics like “Are you riding?” by pretending to steer a car and making a heart with his hands for lines like “Keke, do you love me?”

Since then, twitter and instagram have been abuzz with videos of people innovating with their own dance steps.

IN MY FEELINGS#whatifcovers :: @drake ::

denver, CO

stick around for the remix on the second verse ✌🏻#inmyfeelings pic.twitter.com/05cZbEc5qT — WALK THE MOON (@WALKTHEMOONband) July 16, 2018

I don't know who Keke is but I want her to vote next November because this @WhiteHouse has me and many other Americans "in my feelings". #KekeMustVote #InMyFeelingsChallenge pic.twitter.com/YQUPbNJ7ha — Joyce Beatty (@RepBeatty) July 13, 2018

don't try this at home kids...



try it in a parking lot. #inmyfeelingschallenge #theshiggydance pic.twitter.com/4SIZ2Yda3r — Liza Koshy (@lizakoshy) July 15, 2018

