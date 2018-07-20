Play

British pianist Paul Barton has posted a video (above) in which he played a piece of classical music for an unlikely audience: a blind elephant.

Barton played the compositions of Johann Sebastian Bach for the blind, 62-year-old elephant, whose name is Lam Duan. The elephant lives in Elephant World in Thailand, an animal rescue facility for old and disabled elephants, with a current population of 62.

In a joyous moment, Lam Duan responded to the strains of the piano at once, swaying gently along with the music. “She’s so restless,” Barton told the Daily Mail. “When you play music to her, she stops being restless and is calm. Being blind, she’ll sway back and forth.”