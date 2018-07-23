Watch how Indian metal band Bloodywood is supporting mental well-being with their new song
‘Jee Veerey’ hopes to inspire and reach out to those with mental health problems, urging them to stay strong.
Heavy metal is supposed to be all about brain-thrashing guitar riffs, mind-melting drums, Satan and everything aggressive and violent. Or not, as the Delhi-based band Bloodywood has just demonstrated.
Known for its heavy metal covers of well-known numbers, from Kendrick Lamar’s Humble to Daler Mehndi’s Tunak Tunak Tun and, perhaps most famously, the folk song Ari Ari (videos below), Bloodywood has met its fans’ demands for an original composition with a surprise.
For, the new song (video above) Jee Veerey (Live, Brave One) starts a crucial conversation on mental health and mental well-being, speaking about “enduring and braving through a highly overlooked but rampant problem – mental illness.” The lyrics bring home the point:
“Live, brave one
Fight those internal storms and
Win, brave one
Weather those brave wounds and
Rise once again, fly once again
For too long you’ve lain in darkness”
Karn Katiyar and Jayant Bhadula, the guitarist and vocalist of the band respectively, are joined by rapper Raoul Kerr in this uplifting folk metal song. Kerr raps: “You got 13 reasons for you to go away? Here’s three more for why you gotta stay,” referring to the Netflix show 13 Reasons Why which is about a teenager who commits suicide and lists out the 13 reasons for why she did it.
The music video was shot in Solan, Himachal Pradesh.
Here, meanwhile, are the band’s cover versions of other songs.