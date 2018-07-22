Play

A waitress who slammed a customer to the ground for sexually assaulting her is being hailed as a hero on the internet.

Emelia Holden, a 21-year-old college student, was seen on a video forcefully defending herself against a man who reached out to grab her at Vinnie VanGo-Go’s, a pizzeria in Savannah, Georgia, USA where she worked (video above).

A person identifying themselves as Holden’s cousin shared the footage on a thread on Reddit called “Justice Served.”

Holden explained how the incident unfolded to CBS local station WTOC. “I took someone’s order and I was getting ready to set them up and then I just felt it,” she said. “I was like, ‘nope, that’s not going to happen’ and turned around and took the guy down.”

After the police reviewed the footage, the man, who name is Ryan Cherwinski, was arrested and charged with sexual battery.